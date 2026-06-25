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Home Dredging Today USACE to participate in virtual public meeting on Mispillion Inlet project

USACE to participate in virtual public meeting on Mispillion Inlet project

Business development
June 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District said that they will participate in a virtual public meeting hosted by Slaughter Beach, Delaware regarding the Mispillion Inlet Shore Damages Mitigation Project.

photo coutresy of USACE

The study for the project, conducted under the Continuing Authorities Program Section 111 authority at full Federal expense, evaluates alternatives to repair shoreline damages linked to the Mispillion Inlet navigation project in Sussex County, DE. The primary area of concern is the state-owned beach north of the inlet.

Since the construction of the jetties began in 1893, the shoreline to the north has faced significant land losses that exceed historical natural erosion rates.

According to USACE, the study recommends a one-time beach nourishment as a ‘tentatively selected plan.’

Under the proposed plan, a 1,700-foot-long berm would be constructed with a width of 150 feet and a crest elevation of +5 feet. Approximately 80,500 cubic yards of sand would be used for construction. The proposed plan has not been finalized and would require additional funding to move forward, USACE said.

The meeting will be hosted via Zoom from 6:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on June 29.

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