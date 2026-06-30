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Anna Maria Island beach nourishment set for November

Beach Nourishment
June 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners has approved the allocation of $6.18 million in Tourist Development Tax (TDT) funding to advance a major beach renourishment and recovery project on Anna Maria Island following significant storm-related erosion caused by Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton in 2024.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to their official announcement, the funding will allow Manatee County to initiate construction activities in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the State of Florida while awaiting reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State.

The Board’s action helps position the County to take advantage of a coordinated construction effort that is expected to generate substantial savings for local, state and federal partners,” the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners said in the release.

The renourishment project will restore critically eroded shorelines within the federally authorized Central Beach Segment, extending from approximately 79th Street North in Holmes Beach to 5th Street South in Bradenton Beach, as well as shoreline areas at Cortez Beach and Coquina Beach.

Construction is currently scheduled for November 2026 through March/April 2027.

The beach renourishment effort is part of Manatee County’s ongoing commitment to protecting coastal infrastructure, supporting tourism, enhancing storm resilience and preserving the beaches that serve as both recreational destinations and natural barriers during coastal-storm events.

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