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Home Dredging Today Curtin wins $12.7M Delaware River dredging contract

Curtin wins $12.7M Delaware River dredging contract

Business development
June 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Curtin Maritime Corp., from Long Beach, California, has won a $12.7 million firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of approximately 500,000 cubic yards of sediment within the Delaware River.

photo courtesy of curtinmaritime.com

Bids were solicited via the internet with five received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of March 11, 2027.

According to DoD, “fiscal 2026 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,740,187 were obligated at the time of the award.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, is the contracting activity.

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