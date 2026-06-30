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Home Dredging Today NAVFAC Pacific: Construction continues on Dry Dock 5 project

NAVFAC Pacific: Construction continues on Dry Dock 5 project

Breakwater Repair
June 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

NAVFAC Pacific said that the construction works are moving ahead on the Navy’s largest military project at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF – Dry Dock 5 (P-209), led by Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (OICC PHNSY).

Recent progress includes:

photo courtesy of NAVFAC Pacific
  • installation of the dewatering struts,

  • completion of precast pile driving at the East Substation,
  • ongoing land reclamation activities,
  • the start of pump well tension pile installation on June 4,
  • the beginning of North Cofferdam pile installation on June 25,
  • continued construction of the fire water pump house, and

  • installation of 893 of 1,305 crane rail piles as of June 25.

The project also reached a major milestone on June 7 with its largest concrete placement to date – approximately 1,900 cubic yards of underwater tremie concrete for the South Headwall.

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