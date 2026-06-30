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Royal IHC to deliver another Beaver CSD to Brazil

Capital Dredging
June 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC said today that IHC Mining has been awarded a new contract by a Tier 1 mining company in Brazil for the delivery of a Beaver® 45 cutter suction dredger (CSD).

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

This solution will support the company in safe and efficient tailings and water management from day one. In the future, the equipment can also play a key role in decommissioning the dam and reprocessing iron ore tailings, unlocking additional value from existing resources,” Royal IHC said.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

A Royal IHC team will be closely involved during the first year of operations, ensuring optimal performance, well-trained operators and maximum value from the equipment.

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