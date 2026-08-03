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VIDEO: Spotlight on CDF 4 in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor

Business development
August 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is repairing and raising the western perimeter wall of Confined Disposal Facility 4 – or CDF 4 – in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

photo courtesy of USACE

CDF 4 is the primary placement site for material dredged from the federal navigation channels in Buffalo Harbor and the Buffalo River.

By strengthening the facility and raising its wall, we’re extending its lifespan, improving its ability to withstand waves from Lake Erie and supporting continued dredging of Buffalo’s waterways,” USACE said.

In this video, civil engineer Alex Goldbach explains how crews are using tons of stone to get the job done:

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