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Home Dredging Today Boskalis’ TSHD Medway busy in Germany

Boskalis’ TSHD Medway busy in Germany

Business development
August 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Medway is currently carrying out maintenance dredging works on the Weser river in Germany, on behalf of Boskalis Hirdes.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

By maintaining this heavily trafficked river, this work ensures that the ports of Bremen and Bremerhaven, among others, remain accessible to large container ships and that global trade can continue, Boskalis said.

The Medway is dredging both sand and silt from the 90-kilometer-long river virtually year-round and deposits it at locations designated by the client.

Our work on the Weser will continue for more than a year, so the Medway can continue to “roll” on the river for quite some time,” Boskalis concluded.

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