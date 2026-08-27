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London Gateway Berth 5 expansion: Dredging campaign underway

Business development
August 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd said that a major milestone has been reached at the London Gateway Berth 5 expansion works for DP World.

photo courtesy of McLaughlin & Harvey

The main dredging campaign is now underway, following significant progress across the project, including the new quay wall, permanent anchoring system and backfilling works.

Using a specialist backhoe dredger, material is being excavated from the riverbed in front of the quay wall to create the required depth and profile for the future deep-water berth.

Once complete, Berth 5 will establish London Gateway as the UK’s largest container port, increasing capacity to support the continued growth of UK trade.

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