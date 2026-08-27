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Wittman highlights importance of Winter Harbor dredging

Business development
August 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Virginia Congressman Rob Wittman said that his $2 million Community Project Funding (CPF) request for Winter Harbor’s Dredged Material Management Plan and Maintenance of Upland Placement Site and $1 million CPF request to secure dredged material sites are included in the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Act and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Act for Fiscal Year 2027, respectively.

photo courtesy of Congressman Rob Wittman fb

Both bills have been approved by the House Appropriations Committee and await passage on the House Floor.

During the August district work period, Congressman Wittman traveled across the district to meet with local leaders and discuss his efforts in Washington to secure federal investments for Virginia’s First District.

Maintaining Winter Harbor is critical to the economic activity of the communities that rely on this waterway,” said Wittman. “This funding would ensure safe and reliable navigation of the harbor and keep it accessible for watermen, recreational boaters, and local businesses.”

Funding for the Dredged Material Management Program and related environmental coordination and site maintenance efforts will enable regional and county efforts to better maintain Winter Harbor through a regional dredging program.

In addition to funds for the management program project, Congressman Wittman advocated for funding to acquire upland dredge material storage sites. By providing designated upland storage sites – based on scientific analysis conducted by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) – this project would enable continued dredging operations and support coastal resilience through the reuse of materials for shoreline stabilization and habitat restoration, Wittman concluded.

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