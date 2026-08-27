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Home Dredging Today Van Hollen, Alsobrooks secure $20M for Ocean City beach replenishment

Van Hollen, Alsobrooks secure $20M for Ocean City beach replenishment

Business development
August 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen visited Ocean City’s beachfront recently to highlight the $20 million federal investment he, along with Senator Angela Alsobrooks, secured in Congress to replenish the beach and protect the shoreline.

U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Todd

This project, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), is set to widen the beach and create a buffer against storms and erosion, protecting homes, businesses, and public infrastructure.

Ocean City’s beach is a destination for Marylanders and out-of-state visitors alike, making it an important economic driver for the region. It’s critical that we not only protect the beach from erosion, but that we also restore the shoreline to protect local communities from flooding and extreme weather. Businesses and livelihoods that depend on Ocean City’s beach must continue to thrive, and that’s why we worked to secure $20 million in federal funding for Ocean City’s beach replenishment,” said Van Hollen.

We need to do all we can to protect Maryland communities, homes, and businesses from storms and erosion. That’s why I am proud to partner with Senator Van Hollen in investing $20 million of federal funding to replenish Ocean City’s shoreline and beaches. Replenishing this shoreline will create a critical buffer to better protect the homes and businesses of Ocean City,” added Alsobrooks.

Senator Van Hollen, along with then-Senator Ben Cardin, also helped secure $11.1 million in federal funding for the last replenishment in 2022 through the Fiscal Year 2021 USACE Work Plan.

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