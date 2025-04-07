Dredging to restore channel depths at Bandy Creek

Back to overview
Operations & Maintenance
April 7, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Western Australia Department of Transport (DoT) has begun another round of maintenance dredging at Bandy Creek Boat Harbor.

Photo courtesy of Imran Lambay/Maritime Constructions

According to DoT, the dredging commenced on the 1st of April 2025 and will proceed until approximately beginning of July 2025.

The works are being carried out by a 22m cutter suction dredge “Cooper II”. Around 60,000 cubic meters of sand and material is to be dredged from the harbor.

This will restore channel depths at the entrance to the harbor and reduce the sand trap adjacent to the eastern breakwater.

The dredged material will be pumped about one kilometer east to Castletown Beach to maintain the natural coastal processes interrupted by the breakwaters.

