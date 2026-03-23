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From Ever Given to Hormuz: Spotlight on strategic importance of maritime chokepoints

Dredging
March 23, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

As the Middle East conflict throttles global trade via the Strait of Hormuz, five years ago a stranded cargo ship revealed a frail transport system. On this day, the 400m-long Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, completely blocking the waterway for six days.

photo courtesy of Suez Canal Authority

The 20,000 TEU vessel was buffeted by strong winds on the morning of 23 March, and ended up wedged across the waterway with its bow and stern stuck on opposite canal banks, blocking all traffic and creating one of the most dramatic disruptions in modern shipping history.

The incident halted roughly 12% of global trade, costing the Egyptian economy millions in daily revenue.

Salvage teams from multiple countries worked around the clock to refloat the vessel, employing dredgers, tugboats and careful maneuvering. Dredgers were brought in and dug 30,000 cubic meters of mud and sand from beneath the ends of the ship.

The blockage caused a ripple effect across international trade, delaying hundreds of ships carrying goods from oil to consumer products, while prompting global supply chains to reassess risk management and canal traffic planning.

After the accident, Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority implemented measures to prevent future incidents, including widened channels and improved navigation systems.

Today, five years later, the Ever Given blockage remains a stark reminder of how a single logistical failure can have global economic consequences, highlighting the strategic importance of maritime chokepoints and the fragility of interconnected trade networks.

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