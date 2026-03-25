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Home Dredging Today Manson nabs Portland dredging contract

Manson nabs Portland dredging contract

Dredging
March 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Manson Construction Co., from Seattle, Washington, has won a firm-fixed-price contract for a routine maintenance dredging work in Oregon.

photo courtesy of Manson

The amount of this action is $25,973,750, with a total cumulative face value of $39,789,750, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received.

Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, with an estimated completion date of December 15, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,973,750 were obligated at the time of the award,” DoD said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, is the contracting activity.

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