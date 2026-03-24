Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Work on Great Sodus Bay breakwater in full swing

Work on Great Sodus Bay breakwater in full swing

Breakwater Construction
March 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is beginning final work this week on the Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater.

photo courtesy of USACE

The 100% federally funded project is part of a two-year, $6.7 million project, ensuring the harbor’s viability and its contributions to the local and national economy, as well as protection of some of the area’s best waterfront opportunities, USACE said.

This project will:

  • repair more than 1,600 feet of the breakwater,
  • restore the structure to its original height,
  • strengthen protection using new stone and advanced materials.

Construction of the repair project began in 2025.

Building on top of the original timber crib and concrete cap structure, construction will return the breakwater to its original height, seven feet above the lowest water level.

Work is being conducted by marine barge along the breakwater. 

Related News