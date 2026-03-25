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Royal IHC hosts naming ceremony of electric CSD Tomaszow

Dredging
March 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

This week, Royal IHC hosted the official naming ceremony of the Tomaszov, an electric mining cutter suction dredger (CSD) for their client Quarzwerke GmbH.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

According to the Dutch company, the CSD has two Cutterspecial® pumps in series to reduce wear and enhance operational efficiency, and a powerful cutterhead engineered to cut through cemented silica sand up to 25m depth.

Also, the dredger is demountable and road-transportable – essential for deployment to Quarzwerke’s silica sands operation in Poland.

Representatives from both Quarzwerke and 𝗧𝗞𝗦𝗠 “𝗕𝗶𝗮ł𝗮 𝗚𝗼́𝗿𝗮” attended the Kinderdijk event.

Following tradition, 𝗘𝗱𝘆𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗱𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗸𝗮 graciously officiated the ceremony on behalf of TKSM Biała Góra.

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