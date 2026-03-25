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Port Ellen Ferry Terminal project includes dredging, land reclamation

Dredging
March 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has appointed McLaughlin & Harvey to carry out construction work as part of the upgrade to Port Ellen Ferry Terminal and marshalling area. 

photo courtesy of CMAL

The redevelopment project is set to deliver a modernized harbor and expanded landside infrastructure to support current and future ferry operations.

According to CMAL, works include significant land reclamation to create the required marshalling and laydown areas for cars and commercial vehicles, alongside safe and efficient traffic management routes throughout the port. 

A new dedicated ferry berth suitable for both the new Islay-class and current vessels will be constructed, incorporating key marine requirements such as fendering, dredging and bollards. The project will also deliver a new linkspan, fixed ramp, shore power charging facilities and a new, larger ferry terminal building to enhance passenger and staff comfort and resilience. 

CMAL added that the harbor will benefit from a new, longer fishing berth and a substantially extended commercial quay (approximately four times longer than the existing structure) with segregated offloading areas to improve operational safety and flexibility.  

Construction work will begin in June, following the completion of Fèis Ìle, the Islay festival, at the end of May, ensuring minimal disruption during the island’s important festival period. 

Work is expected to complete in 2029, CMAL said. 

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