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Home News Dike-raising project at Masonville Dredged Material Containment Facility enters final stage

Dike-raising project at Masonville Dredged Material Containment Facility enters final stage

Infrastructure
May 14, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The final phase of a major dike-raising project is underway at the Masonville Dredged Material Containment Facility in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Source: Maryland Environmental Service

Once completed, the dike will be raised to +42 feet above the Patapsco River and will provide the Maryland Port Administration (MPA) with 10 million cubic yards of dredged material storage capacity and allow barges to continue moving freely, the Maryland Environmental Service said.

Masonville Dredged Material Containment Facility (DMCF) is a 130-acre facility located on the south bank of the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River.

It is designed to help the MPA meet its needs for dredged material placement, clean up a blighted area in southeast Baltimore, and enhance the surrounding habitat.

Construction began in 2006 with the removal of derelict structures and the relocation vessels and utilities. The waterside dikes and cofferdam structure were completed by June 2010. The site became operational on November 3, 2010.

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