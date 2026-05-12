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Home Dredging Today Boskalis’ giants raise the bar in Harwich

Boskalis’ giants raise the bar in Harwich

Dredging
May 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Shoalway and Strandway are currently in Harwich Haven, working alongside the world’s biggest backhoe Magnor. The vessels are dredging one of the berths for large container vessels to the required depth.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

According to Boskalis, this is a major priority for the Port of Felixstowe, ensuring that these giant vessels can continue to load and discharge their cargo.

The Magnor is being assisted by our two pusher tugs Union Onyx and Union Topaz, which in turn are transporting the Terraferre barges 501 and 502 to and from the disposal area carrying dredged material,” Boskalis said.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

The dredgers will work intensively together for one week to bring the area in front of the berth to the required depth. After that, the Strandway will return to Rotterdam, and the Shoalway will carry out regular maintenance dredging work in the Haven.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

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