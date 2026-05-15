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Hythe Quay dredging completed

Dredging
May 15, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The completion of the Hythe Quay dredging project in Maldon, England, has been officially announced.

Source: Maldon District Council

The project, which was initiated by the Maldon District Council and with the support of the Maldon Harbour Improvement Commissioners, was undertaken in response to the need for improved navigation and waterfront accessibility, and this has now successfully concluded, the Council said.

The works involved the careful removal of built-up silt and debris, restoring safe and efficient access for both commercial and leisure vessels alongside the Quay.

In addition, the project saw the temporary removal of the visitor pontoon for maintenance, and this is now back in place.

”We are grateful to the contractor for their commitment to minimising disruption to the surrounding community and the work was conducted in line with the highest standards, ensuring that disruption was kept to a minimum,” the Council said in a statement.

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Cllr Kevin Lagan, Chairman of the Council, said; ”I am delighted to announce the successful completion of the Hythe Quay dredging project. This project will not only improve navigation but also support local businesses and tourism by ensuring the Quay remains accessible and safe for all users.”

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