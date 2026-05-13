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Home News Boskalis signs USD 11.2 million dredging contract in Guyana

Boskalis signs USD 11.2 million dredging contract in Guyana

Dredging
May 13, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) within the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation has signed a USD 11.2 million contract with Boskalis CPG Inc. for the dredging of the Demerara Channel from Houston to Golden Grove, E.B.D.

Source: Guyana's Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation

At a signing ceremony held on Tuesday, 12 May, Guyana’s Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Hon. Deodat Indar, noted that the project marks a significant milestone following consultations with representatives from the shipping industry, who underscored the need for additional dredging of the Demerara River.

The project, which will be executed over the course of two months, will span a length of 9 kilometres along the navigational channel at a width of 100 metres, and a depth of 5 metres.

Once completed, shipping vessels are expected to have improved access to the Demerara channel, which in turn is expected to facilitate the sustainable movement of goods and services, along with increased port efficiency, among other benefits for the maritime sector.

Permanent Secretary, Vishal Ambedkar, along with senior representatives from MARAD and Boskalis CPG Inc., witnessed the contract signing.

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