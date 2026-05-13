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Dredging starts at Ettalong Channel

Dredging
May 13, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The dredge vessel has arrived, and dredging work has started on Ettalong Channel in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, a key navigational entrance to Brisbane Waters used by recreational and commercial vessels.

Illustration. Source: Transport for NSW

Work will take up to three weeks, weather permitting, and will remove about 30,000 cubic metres of sand, the Transport for NSW said.

Four locations along the channel will be dredged, with the new location near Lobster Bay added this time.

Alternative transport options will be in place until work is completed, and regular ferry services can resume.

Ettalong Channel is a shallow tidal bay at the southern end of the Central Coast. Due to the dynamic nature of Ettalong Channel, which is prone to shoaling, it will need regular monitoring and work such as dredging to maintain navigational access.

The first maintenance dredging campaign was completed in September 2023, which removed 30,000 cubic metres of sand. The second maintenance dredging was completed a year ago in June 2025 and removed 30,000 cubic metres.

Having only dredged the Ettalong Channel a year ago, sand has built up faster than forecasted, the Transport for NSW said.

This makes it difficult for the Palm Beach to Ettalong and Wagstaffe Ferry to continue reliable service, particularly during low tide. The local ferry operator has started its diversion to Patonga wharf.

Dredging is necessary to restore safe access for vessels at all tide levels.

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