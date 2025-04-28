Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Mobilization underway for beach nourishment near the Hovertravel

Mobilization underway for beach nourishment near the Hovertravel

Beach Nourishment
April 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

As part of the coastal defence works on Frontage 3 (Southsea Common), a dredger will soon arrive to deliver new beach material near the Hovertravel terminal.

Photo courtesy of the Southsea Coastal Scheme

According to the Southsea Coastal Scheme, weekly update, from 1 May a dredger will start delivering approximately 48,500 cubic meters of beach material, which will be used to widen the beach and partly cover the newly constructed rock revetment.

The natural sea defence is an integral part of the new coastal defence line and will be an exciting improvement to the existing beach arrangement.

The placed material will also function as a ‘feeder beach,’ gradually replenishing the shingle along the coast near Hovertravel to help maintain the beach’s shape and function.

The Southsea Coastal Scheme is the UK’s largest local authority-led coastal defences project, worth more than £185M. It will stretch for 4.5km from Old Portsmouth to Eastney, and help to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles