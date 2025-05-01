Jamaica Beach nourishment project starting next week

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
May 1, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Jamaica Beach Nourishment Project will begin next week with the delivery of equipment and installation of signage.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the City of Jamaica Beach, sand delivery is set to start on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the far west side of the beach. Weather conditions may affect the project timeline.

The work, originally scheduled to begin in Fall 2024, was delayed by the General Land Office (GLO) and contractors due to shortage of materials needed to begin the project.

The project, split in two phases, will kick off west of Buccaneer. Once work on the west side is complete, crews will shift east of Buccaneer.

The Jamaica Beach nourishment project is expected to continue through summer 2025.

