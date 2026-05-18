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Home Dredging Today Federal work plan includes $7.35M for Port of Redwood dredging

Federal work plan includes $7.35M for Port of Redwood dredging

Dredging
May 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Redwood City said that $7.35 million will be invested in its dredging and maintenance efforts through the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers fiscal year 2026 work plan. According to the City, the funds were secured with support from U.S. Senator Alex Padilla to supplement the annual federal dredging of the Port’s channel. 

photo courtesy of Port of Redwood City

Dredging work will include removal of sediments and debris from the Port’s waterways and the San Francisco Bay Channel.

Without it, the channel would slowly fill up, prohibiting large vessels to pass through and forcing them to offload cargo elsewhere – increasing costs and environmental impacts,” the City said in its announcement.

The Port of Redwood City’s waterways serve as an economic engine, playing a critical role in supporting the regional supply chain,” said Kristine A. Zortman, Executive Director of the Port. “Dredging ensures the safe, reliable and efficient movement of cargo to and from the Port.” 

In fiscal year 2025, the Port marked $10.7 million in gross revenue and managed 1.4 million metric tons of cargo.

Maintaining waterways is essential to sustaining this activity and supporting continued economic growth, the City concluded.

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