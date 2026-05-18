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Narraguagus dredging wraps up

Dredging
May 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

An important New England waterway just got a much-needed dredging – work on the Narraguagus River Federal Navigation Project (FNP) was completed ahead of the schedule and within budget, USACE said.

Photo by AnnMarie Harvie, USACE

The Narraguagus River FNP supports a range of users, including commercial fishing aquaculture vessels, and seasonal recreation boating,” said Project Manager, Coral Siligato.

Work for the $5.6 million contract consisted of dredging about 147,000 cubic yards of silty material. The material was placed at the Douglas Island Disposal site, about two and a half miles from the project area.

The contractor, AGM Marine Contractors out of New Bedford, Massachusetts mobilized their equipment and began work in November 2025, maintaining steady dredging production throughout the project,” said Siligato. “The work was completed well within the April 15, 2026, environmental window.”

The Narraguagus River FNP was last dredged in 2010. 

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