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Government delivers Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority

Dredging
May 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Crisafulli Government has passed the Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority Bill, delivering on a key election commitment to establish a dedicated authority focused on the long-term management and sustainability of the Sunshine Coast’s waterways.   

photo courtesy of Maritime Safety Queensland

The Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority (SCWA) will formally begin operations on 1 July 2026, delivering a stronger local focus on waterways management, navigation access and sustainable waterways.

The Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority will oversee waterways from Pumicestone Passage to the Noosa River and Noosa Lakes, including the Mooloolah River and the Mooloolaba State Boat Harbor.  

According to the Government, it will be responsible for long-term marine planning, dredging and maintenance of declared channels, and the delivery and upkeep of essential marine infrastructure such as jetties, aids to navigation and boat ramps. 

A staged handover of functions, responsibilities, and assets from Maritime Safety Queensland will occur throughout the second half of 2026 to ensure continuity of services. 

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