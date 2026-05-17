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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: The largest TSHD in Asia debuts in Guangzhou

BREAKING NEWS: The largest TSHD in Asia debuts in Guangzhou

Dredging
May 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The ultra large trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Jun Guang, with a capacity of 35,000 cubic meters, was officially put into operation in Guangzhou of Guangdong province last week.

photo courtesy of Shipbuilding fb page

Measuring 198 meters in length, 38,5 meters in width, with a maximum dredging depth of 120 meters, the vessel is the largest of its kind in Asia and was independently designed, researched, and developed by Chinese companies and built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd (ZPMC) for China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) and Guangzhou Dredging Co Ltd.

Designed for large-scale offshore and port engineering projects, the Jun Guang integrates dredging, transport, and land reclamation operations in a single platform, ZPMC said.

The TSHD is also equipped with a sophisticated, independently developed intelligent control system, which allows the vessel to operate both precisely and efficiently.

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