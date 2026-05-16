Back to overview
Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Protecting Louisiana’s working coast

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Protecting Louisiana’s working coast

Coastal Protection
May 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Fourchon Beach Restoration and Protection project is underway in Lafourche Parish, restoring approximately 6,000 linear feet of eroded shoreline, with support from $2 million in funding from the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA).

photo courtesy of CPRA

This stretch of beach plays a vital role in reducing storm surge impacts and helping protect Port Fourchon, a key national energy hub that supports roughly 15% of the nation’s oil supply.

By restoring and strengthening Louisiana’s coast, this project helps protect communities, sustain critical infrastructure, and support America’s energy security, CPRA concluded.

Related News