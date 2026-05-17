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NDMS kicks off first dredging project at Port Qasim

Dredging
May 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The National Dredging and Marine Services (NDMS) company has officially started the dredging operations at Karachi’s Port Qasim.

photo courtesy of ndms.pk

Dredging work is a critical prerequisite for efficient port operations. Due to non existence of indigenous dredging capability, the capital dredging at Pakistan’s ports had not been undertaken since 1980 restricting the port’s ability to accommodate larger vessels, the Government said.

Consequently, dredging activities had to be outsourced to foreign companies leading to a substantial outflow of valuable foreign exchange.

To address this gap, the Government set up NDMS last year.

This organization is a joint venture of the National Logistics Corporation, Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority and Gwadar Port Authority.

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