Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Van Oord, KWS deliver Hansweert dyke reinforcement project

Van Oord, KWS deliver Hansweert dyke reinforcement project

Infrastructure
May 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord and KWS (a VolkerWessels company) have delivered the Hansweert dyke reinforcement project ahead of schedule.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

The Scheldestromen water board had commissioned Van Oord and KWS to reinforce a total of 5.2 kilometres of dyke between the lock complex in Hansweert and the Kapellebank tidal flat.

Work included increasing the crest height along some sections by up to 3 meters and widening the bank by some 15 meters.

Because the dyke is wedged between the Western Scheldt and the village center, the amount of space available for executing the project was limited, requiring a tailor-made approach. There were further restrictions owing to the dyke’s location in a Natura 2000 area,Van Oord said.

The work, which began in late 2022, was completed a full year ahead of schedule. 

Related News