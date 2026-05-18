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Home Dredging Today Lake Macquarie City: Foreshore rehabilitation partnership gets to the point

Lake Macquarie City: Foreshore rehabilitation partnership gets to the point

Coastal Erosion
May 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Lake Macquarie City Council has joined forces with Biraban Local Aboriginal Land Council to preserve one of the city’s most scenic stretches of lakeside land.

photo courtesy of lakemac.com.au

Council project staff worked alongside Aboriginal heritage officers from the land council to rehabilitate more than 150m of foreshore on Shingle Splitters Point at Balcolyn.

Lake Macquarie Mayor, Adam Shultz, said that the $200,000 project involved installation of rock revetment along the shoreline to address significant erosion that occurred during intense storms in May and June 2025.

We identified Aboriginal heritage items in the vicinity prior to work getting underway, which prompted us to contact Biraban LALC and work closely with them throughout the project,Shultz said.

Similar foreshore works are now underway to stabilise a section of the Pelican foreshore, east of the Maritime Rescue NSW base.

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