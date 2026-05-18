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Jenkins Marine raises the bar in Newhaven

Dredging
May 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jenkins Marine’s dredging team has been keeping busy dredging through the winter months and into the spring – their latest dredging project has seen them working in Newhaven on the South Coast of the UK.

photo courtesy of Jenkins Marine

The team have been working for Newhaven Marina to complete a significant capital dredge of the marina, helping to unlock its future potential. This has been coordinated with work from other contractors involved in reconfiguring the pontoon and pile layout within the marina,” Jenkins said.

“Backhoe self-propelled dredger ‘Doreen Dorward‘, equipped with a 52t Long reach excavator and an RTK GPS Dredge control system, has been loading 300m3 capacity split hopper barge ‘Needles‘. Together, they have been highly efficient achieving approximately 1,500m3 dredged and disposed off on a good day.”

The total dredge is in the region of 30,000m3, which has been split into two phases, phase 1 in October 2025, and phase 2 in May 2026.

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