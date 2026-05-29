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Van Oord secures place on EA’s Beach Management Framework

Coastal Protection
May 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord has secured one of two places on the Environment Agency’s specialist marine Beach Management Framework, through which coastal protection and beach maintenance works will be delivered around the English coastline.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

Van Oord, with support from subsidiary Mackley, will provide the Environment Agency with the specialist resources required to manage and maintain coastal frontages across England  in order to reduce the risk of flooding and erosion, and thereby protect vulnerable homes, businesses and public spaces.

The framework has an initial six-year term, with a two-year extension option.

Van Oord has been working in partnership with the Environment Agency since the 1990s and in that time has successfully delivered some of the UK’s largest and most iconic beach management and coastal defense projects. These include annual beach nourishments on the Lincolnshire coastline, the construction of offshore reefs at Happisburgh and major, multi-disciplinary schemes at Southwold, Felixstowe, Jaywick, Hythe, Dymchurch, Lydd and Broomhill Sands.

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