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Home Dredging Today DNR approves over $4M in grants for recreational boating improvements and dredging

DNR approves over $4M in grants for recreational boating improvements and dredging

Dredging
May 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that seven communities throughout the state will share $4.035 million in Waterways Grant-in-Aid Program funding to improve public access to recreational boating.

photo courtesy of Green Lake County Land Conservation Department

This year, projects in Benzie, Emmet, Mackinac, Marquette, Ottawa and Sanilac counties were approved for projects that include marina dredging, an engineering study and various site improvements.

With each community’s matching funds, these projects represent a collective investment of more than $6.5 million, DNR said.

Michigan is home to more than 1,200 state-sponsored boating access sites, 19 state-managed harbors and 64 local state-sponsored harbors of refuge along the Great Lakes,” said Kristen Kosick, DNR Parks and Recreation Division chief.

“As boating remains a cornerstone of Michigan’s outdoor recreation, the DNR is committed to investing in and funding these vital waterways for the benefit of all.”

The grants are funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund, a restricted fund derived primarily from boat registration fees and a portion of Michigan’s gas tax. These funds support the construction, operation and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities.

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