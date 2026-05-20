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Home Dredging Today City of Edgewater: Dredging underway at Veterans Park

City of Edgewater: Dredging underway at Veterans Park

Dredging
May 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Edgewater, Florida, has started dredging operations at the outlet of the 18th Street Canal in Veterans Park as part of ongoing infrastructure maintenance efforts.

photo courtesy of City of Edgewater, Florida

Over time, canals naturally collect sediment, vegetation, and debris that can impact water flow and drainage capacity.

According to the City, “dredging helps remove buildup, support stormwater flow, and maintain the long-term function of the system.

“Projects like this play an important role in supporting the city’s overall stormwater management efforts and maintaining infrastructure throughout the area.”

The park will remain open during maintenance activities, the City said.

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