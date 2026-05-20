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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: DEME, Van Oord JV kicks off Thessaloniki dredging program

BREAKING NEWS: DEME, Van Oord JV kicks off Thessaloniki dredging program

Dredging
May 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

ThPA S.A. – Port of Thessaloniki has mobilized a consortium of Van Oord and DEME Group for the dredging operations in the area – part of the Pier 6 expansion project.

photo courtesy of Dimitrios Moutsakis, Project Director-Pier 6 at ThPA

According to the Port, the expansion of Pier 6 is a pivotal investment not only for the Port of Thessaloniki but also for the port ecosystem of Greece as a whole.

The project leads to a drastic strengthening of the infrastructure of ThPA S.A. and consists of the expansion of Pier 6, with an additional length of 513 meters, a width of 306.5 meters, and the significant dredging of the navigation channel and the vessels’ maneuvering area, for the safe mooring of even the ULCV type vessels (Ultra Large Container Vessels),” the Port said.

Upon completion of the program, the Port of Thessaloniki will:

  • serve simultaneously a higher number of container vessels,
  • be able to accommodate Ultra Large Container Vessels of up to 24,000 TEU, a unique feature for Northern Greece,
  • increase the total capacity of the Container Terminal from 650,000 TEU today to 1,500,000 TEU, strengthening its competitiveness towards the destinations of Southeast Europe,
  • enhance its position within the port industry as well as the country’s connectivity.

The financing of the project will be covered from the own existing capital of ThPA S.A. as well as from banking loans.

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