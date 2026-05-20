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WASA completes Oxelösund dredging

Dredging
May 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

WASA Dredging has completed the Oxelösund dredging program in Sweden – as subcontractors for PEAB Anläggning. 

photo courtesy of WASA

There was challenging conditions due to ice and waves, but our crew and equipment handled it well and managed to keep the time schedule,” WASA said.

Last year, the Port of Oxelösund announced an investment of almost SEK 700 million ($65.7 million) in dredging, quay extension works and other marine infrastructure upgrades.

According to the Port’s official statement, this is a long-term investment aimed to meet new logistics needs, while creating new business opportunities.

The investment strengthens both our own and the region’s competitiveness, where we open up for new business and customer cooperation. The Port of Oxelösund has the potential to become one of the Baltic Sea’s most important transport nodes for several industries,” said Staffan Thelander, CEO of the Port of Oxelösund.

The project includes:

  • an extended quay,
  • an additional quay crane,
  • dredging of the harbor basin,
  • modernization of the railway infrastructure.

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