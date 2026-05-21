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Anclote River Florida Project on the table

Dredging
May 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District has released the Environmental Assessment (EA) and proposed Finding of No Significant Impact for the proposed Anclote River, Florida Project for a 30-day public comment period.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, the project supports safe and efficient vessel navigation along the Anclote River federal channel and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway Cut P-41 while evaluating environmentally responsible maintenance dredging and material placement alternatives.

The Anclote River borders Pinellas and Pasco Counties and serves as an important navigation corridor on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The public is encouraged to review the EA and submit comments by June 19, 2026,” USACE concluded.

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