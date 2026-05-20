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Lido Beach renourishment wraps up

Beach Nourishment
May 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Lido Beach renourishment project, conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in partnership with the City of Sarasota and fully paid for by $12 million in federal funding, is now complete.

photo courtesy of City of Sarasota

The work restored 1.2 miles of eroded shoreline along Lido Key – approximately 300,000 cubic yards of sand used to renourish the beach were sourced locally from the dredging of New Pass, a project managed by USACE and sponsored by Sarasota County.

Following the renourishment of Lido Beach, an additional project to further enhance the resiliency of the public beach and critical local infrastructure will begin in Fall 2026 with the construction of vegetated dunes and improved walkovers along the beachfront.

According to the City, vegetated dunes provide a higher level of protection than standard sand dunes by utilizing root systems to reduce erosion and trapping wind-blown sand and sediment.

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