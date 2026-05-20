Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Van Oord’s TSHD Vox Amalia starts Paranaguá dredging campaign

EXCLUSIVE: Van Oord’s TSHD Vox Amalia starts Paranaguá dredging campaign

Dredging
May 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port Authority of Paraná, Brazil, has started its 2026 maintenance dredging campaign in the Paranaguá Channel.

photo courtesy of Port Authority of Paraná

The operations, carried out by Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Amalia, are set to ensure adequate navigability and operational safety conditions for vessel traffic in Paraná’s ports.

This work is fundamental to maintaining the channel’s operational depth, which is naturally impacted by the accumulation of sediments from the Serra do Mar mountain range,” the Port Authority said.

In 2025 alone, almost 2,900 ships accessed Paraná’s ports through the access channel, contributing to the record movement of over 73.5 million tons of cargo.

photo courtesy of Port Authority of Paraná

According to the Port Authority, dredging work will take place 24 hours a day, following all environmental requirements stipulated for the operation.

Related News