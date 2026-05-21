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Record year for Jan De Nul

Dredging
May 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul published its annual figures today, reporting record turnover for the fourth year running.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

With a total turnover of €4.24 billion, Jan De Nul recorded a 6% increase compared to 2024. EBITDA rose from €777 million in 2024 to €812 million in 2025, following the same trend. Net profit rose by 12% to €458 million.

The maritime sector accounts for 74% of Jan De Nul’s turnover. This includes the construction of offshore wind farms, the installation of subsea cables to transport energy, the maintenance of access channels and the expansion of port infrastructure,” the company said.

Jan De Nul achieved this turnover through a broad geographical spread, with 298 projects in 31 countries. More than 50% of its turnover comes from Europe.

The construction of a new port in Senegal contributed significantly to the increase in turnover in Africa. The Middle East, North and South America, and Asia also remain important markets, according to Jan De Nul.

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