Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Development of the Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai (VIDEO)

Development of the Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai (VIDEO)

Dredging
July 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Last Friday, Jan De Nul Group released the latest video about the development of the Palm Jebel Ali project in Dubai.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

In August 2024, Nakheel awarded an contract worth over $220 million for the marine works on Palm Jebel Ali to Jan De Nul Dredging LTD.

Since then, the company has been sculpting the islands and preparing the site for construction, including applying the finishing touches to the fronds and the crown island at the peak of Palm Jebel Ali.

According to the latest project update, the dredging and land reclamation operations, beach profiling and sand placement are all scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles