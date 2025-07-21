Back to overview
Home Dredging Today University Lakes dredging project update

University Lakes dredging project update

Dredging
July 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Phase 1 dredging in City Park Lake and Lake Erie has been completed and landscaping of the newly created shorelines is underway.

Photo courtesy of the University Lakes

Also, phase 2A work continues in University Lake while dredging in College Lake was completed in early 2025. Dredging in University Lake is expected to be complete this summer, and shoreline landscape installation is underway.

Phase 2B, which includes dredging the southern one-half (approx.) of University Lake, commenced in early 2025 and is scheduled to be completed in Winter 2025-26. ​

The $78 million University Lake Restoration Project is a collaborative effort between LSU, the City of Baton Rouge, and state and local partners.

It is creating a more sustainable aquatic system, improving flood protection, and creating more recreational opportunities through dredging, shoreline restoration, and improved stormwater management.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles