Dredging about to begin at Geraldton’s Fishing Boat Harbor

July 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mid West Ports Authority (MWPA) is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging project at Geraldton’s Fishing Boat Harbor (FBH) to remove naturally accumulated sediment.

Photo courtesy of MWPA

Dredging is essential to ensure safe vessel access and to support the continued operation of this important marine hub.

The FBH is home to commercial fishing (including the western rock lobster industry), recreational boating, marine services and local tourism—contributing significantly to Geraldton’s economy.

As part of the project, MWPA will temporarily store dredged sand on Pages Beach. Dredged sand will be transported by road in stages to nourish designated beaches and provide coastal protection.

Transport routes and schedules will be carefully managed to minimise any disruption to the community. Access to a section of Pages Beach will be limited during the project to ensure community safety.

The FBH Maintenance Dredging project team is holding community drop-in sessions to share information and answer questions:

4 August: 9.30am — 1.30pm I 7 August: 1 pm — 4pm I 9 August: 11 am — 1 pm

Geraldton Regional Library – Randolf Stow Room 37 Marine Terrace, Geraldton

