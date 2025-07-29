Dredging underway in Great Sodus Bay, NY

Back to overview
July 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is dredging the federal navigation channel at Great Sodus Bay, New York.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Campbell/USACE

A total of 20,000 cubic yards of material will be dredged by Dean Marine & Excavating from Great Sodus and placed in designated open lake sites.

Great Sodus is home to more than six marinas and 1,000 slips. As a recreational harbor, it supports $28 million in economic output, 169 jobs and $10.2 million in labor income.

Before moving to Great Sodus Bay, the contractor first completed dredging work in Oak Orchard Harbor, where approximately 15,000 cubic yards of material was dredged from the federal navigation channel and placed in designated open lake sites.

Dredging of both harbors is conducted by USACE on an infrequent basis, based on need and the availability of funding. Oak Orchard Harbor was last dredged in 2014, with 9,000 cubic yards of sediments removed. Great Sodus Bay was last dredged in 2017, with 56,000 cubic yards of sediments removed.

