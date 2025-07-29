Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Hutchinson Island beach nourishment project on the way

Hutchinson Island beach nourishment project on the way

Beach Nourishment
July 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District recently released solicitation for the Hutchinson Island Shore Protection Project in Florida.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Corps, project work includes construction of a dune and beach berm in two segments within the approximately 4 miles of the Martin County Shore Protection Project shoreline between R-01 and R-25.

Beach compatible sand will be dredged from borrow area C1-B, located approximately 6.3 nautical miles offshore in Federal waters.

Due to the extensive hardbottom areas located offshore of the fill area, offshore pipeline access is limited to specified corridors. Staging area and access to the beach placement area is located within Martin County.

Jacksonville District expects that the contract for Hutchinson Island beach renourishment project will be awarded by the end of September 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles