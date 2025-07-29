Submissions closed for the 2025 IADC Safety Award

Back to overview
Safety
July 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has announced the list of 14 finalists in the running to receive the Safety Award 2025.

Photo courtesy of IADC

The IADC Safety Award celebrates the innovative approaches dredging companies take to ensure the highest level of safety in their operations.

The award is intended to encourage the development of safety skills on the job and to reward people and companies demonstrating diligence in safety awareness in the performance of their profession.

The nominees competing for this year’s Safety Award include Boskalis “NINA safety videos”; Jan De Nul bracket for quick fit pipe connection; DEME zero balancer for hand tools; Van Oord reclamation pipe gasket design; etc.

The winner will be announced on 18 September 2025.

