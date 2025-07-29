Back to overview
July 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) is currently seeking to engage a suitably qualified organization to undertake maintenance dredging of the Tweed River Entrance.

Photo courtesy of the TSB

Despite the jetty that collects most of the coastal sand drift, some sand still moves past the jetty and into the Tweed River entrance. This sand builds up over time, requiring periodic dredging.

The sand is removed from the Tweed River entrance and deposited to locations offshore. Keeping the Tweed River Entrance safe and clear of sand is vital for the commercial and recreational boating community.

It allows commercial fishermen access to the ocean as well as providing tourism operators, commercial yachts and other recreational water users continued and safe passage.

Moving the sand from the entrance and placing it in strategic locations protects coastal assets and supports the coastal lifestyle that is an integral part of the region’s identity.

The deadline to apply for the Tweed River Entrance Maintenance Dredging tender is August 18, 2025.

