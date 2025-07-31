Back to overview
Caño Martín Peña restoration project moving forward

Caño Martín Peña restoration project moving forward

Dredging
July 31, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

In the heart of San Juan, Puerto Rico, a long-awaited transformation has been underway since June 2025.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Caribbean District – in partnership with La Corporacion del Proyecto ENLACE and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources – has begun dredging operations as part of Contract 2 activities for the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project.

The Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project is a major, $261 million environmental and community revitalization effort.

For decades, the Caño Martín Peña canal, once a vibrant tidal waterway connecting the San José Lagoon to San Juan Bay, had become choked with sediment and debris.

The surrounding communities, which are home to more than 26,000 residents, faced poor water quality and environmental degradation. Now, hope is flowing back in, one dredge bucket at a time.

Contract 2 involves dredging approximately 800 feet of the channel and installing riprap along the bottom and side slopes.

These operations, taking place at the Martín Peña, Tren Urbano, and Luis Muñoz Rivera bridges, will protect the bridge foundations from erosion caused by fast-moving water—a process known as “scour.”

This work marks the first step toward reestablishing water flow, improving water quality, and restoring vital mangrove habitats once the project is complete.

