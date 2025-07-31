Back to overview
Manistique Harbor (MI) dredging to begin next week

Manistique Harbor (MI) dredging to begin next week

Dredging
July 31, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Next Generation Logistics, based in New Orleans, is about to kick off work on a maintenance dredging project in the Manistique Harbor, MI.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District expects dredging work in Manistique Harbor to begin as early as August 7.

The $1.9 million project will remove 92,500 cubic yards of sediment and place it along the west breakwater beach area below the ordinary high-water mark and west of the breakwater extending 7,000 feet along the nearshore lake bottom from four to ten feet deep.

“The Corps of Engineers annually performs hydrographic condition surveys to assess shoaling in federal harbors and navigation channels,” said Corps of Engineers St. Marys River Section Chief Justin Proulx. “Those assessments have demonstrated significant shoaling in Manistique Harbor.”

“Maintaining a 12 foot depth in the harbor is essential for safe commercial and recreational users, and the Corps of Engineers looks forward to dredging and reutilizing the shoaled material to nourish high erosion areas of the nearby shoreline,” added Proulx.

Dredging activities are expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

